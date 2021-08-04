Kathy Griffin says lung surgery ‘went well’ days after revealing cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin has updated fans on her health after revealing that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

On Monday (2 August), the comedian announced on Twitter that she was about to undergo surgery to have half of her left lung removed, but that doctors were “optimistic” it would be a success.

Later that day, she took part in an interview with ABC’s Nightline, during which she opened up about struggling with prescription drug addiction and attempting suicide in the wake of the backlash to her tweeting a picture holding a model of Donald Trump’s decapitated head.

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday (3 August), Griffin thanked fans for their support regarding both her illness and discussion about addiction.

“Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew,” she wrote.

“I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction,” Griffin continued, sharing a picture of a keyring reading: “To thine own self be true. Unity, service, recovery.”

“This keychain means the world to me,” she wrote. “One day at a time.”

In her original post, Griffin shared her surprise to have been diagnosed with lung cancer “even though I’ve never smoked”.

She said that she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less”, assuring her fans she is “gonna be just fine”.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.