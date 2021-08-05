Kathy Griffin says she fears addiction more than cancer as she comes off narcotic painkillers for lung surgery

Kathy Griffin has shared a candid update about how she is feeling after having part of her lung removed during surgery for cancer.

Earlier this week, the two-time Emmy winner announced to fans that she had been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer and that she would be having surgery imminently.

Then on Wednesday (4 August), the comedian, 60, wrote on Instagram: “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!

“The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills.”

She added: “With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y’know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be OK.”

On Monday, Griffin had told her followers that doctors were “optimistic” the surgery would be a success as the cancer was “contained” in her left lung.

She later confirmed that the surgery “went well”.

Griffin’s comedy career began in the late 1980s, when she joined the Los Angeles improvisational troupe The Groundlings.

She has led numerous stand-up specials for HBO and Bravo. Following her 16th special for Bravo, she broke the world record for having the most number of television specials broadcast on a single network.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.