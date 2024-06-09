Katie Holmes says she ‘wasn’t aware’ of Dawson’s Creek WhatsApp group

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Holmes has revealed that she isn’t in a WhatsApp group for the cast of Dawson’s Creek and wasn’t aware it existed.

Airing from 1998 to 2003, the drama followed a group of teenagers living in Massachusetts. Holmes played cool girl Joey Potter, and starred opposite James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams in the hit series.

Last year, Jackson, who played Holmes’ love interest Pacey Witter, told The Times that the core cast are still in touch and part of a WhatsApp group.

But this came as news to Holmes, who revealed she’d had no knowledge about it.

“Um... really?” she told The Times. “No! All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp.

“But you know what? I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much.”

Despite not being in the group, The Secret star said she still keeps in touch with the cast “every now and then” as she added, “Everyone’s grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Logan Lucky actor revealed the items of clothing that she’d kept from her time on the show

“I kept the sneakers that [Joey] wore in the first episode of the first season. They were little black and white sneakers that I thought embodied the character.”

( Rex/Warner Bros )

Revealing the existence of the group last year, her former co-star Jackson said: “It doesn’t get a lot of use but every once in a while someone will crop up. [In January 2023] we passed the 25th anniversary [of the show] so there was a flurry of texts.

“It really centres around, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that we all went through that thing together.’ It’s obviously such a formative point in all our lives.”

( Getty Images for American Ballet )

Pouring water on the possibility of a reboot last year, Holmes said the show was instead a “time capsule”.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” she told Variety. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit.

“It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”