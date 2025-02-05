Kay Burley announces sudden retirement from Sky News after 36 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kay Burley has surprised Sky News viewers with the revelation she is retiring after 36 years with the channel.

The broadcaster, who is one of the UK’s most well-recognised and high-profile news anchors, signed off her final show with a moving statement on Wednesday (5 February), in which she said she wants to “indulge in some of my other passions”, including travel.

Burley also said that, since she joined a fledgling Sky News in 1988, she has clocked “over a million minutes of live TV news”, which is “more than anyone else in the world”.

“From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, it’s been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business,” the 64-year-old said on her final sign-off from her Sky News Breakfast programme.

Burley has been involved in the reporting of some of the world’s biggest stories over the last four decades, including the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the 9/11 attacks on New York in 2001 that won the channel its first Bafta.

Other reporting includes her coverage of the royal wedding of King Charles and Camilla in 2005, and the birth of Prince George, the son of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, in 2013.

She made reference to these highlights as she said: “News by its very nature is often devastating and together we’ve covered so many life-changing events – from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 9/11; the Asian Tsunami; the Concorde air disaster.”

open image in gallery Burley has been with the news channel for over 36 years ( Sky News )

She added: “But we’ve also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, the thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics, a plethora of royal weddings, jubilees and who can forget days and days and DAYS waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing.

“But after over a million minutes of live TV news - more than anyone else in the world - it’s time for me to indulge in some of my other passions - including my love for travel.”

She added: "So, after covering 12 separate general elections - including Sir Keir Starmer's victory last year - I am retiring from Sky News – let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news!

"Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can't tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades: You're awesome.”\

open image in gallery Kay Burley is retiring from Sky News (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

The straight-talking presenter’s career has not been without controversy. In 2008, she was criticised for asking the former girlfriend of serial killer Steve Wright if she thought he would have killed had their sex life been better.

In 2023, the channel was forced to say that comments Burley made about Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot gave a “potentially misleading representation of his views”. Zomlot thanked Sky for the correction.

In addition to other blunders, including commenting that David Cameron had “put on weight” during a live broadcast, she was taken off air in 2020 for celebrating her 60th birthday in breach of Covid restrictions.

In recent times Burley has faced a number of personal challenges, including her sister being diagnosed with cancer, and an accident that left her “covered in blood” last year. The broadcaster, who has been open about her health issues including a breast cancer scare, said she was told she “could have died had circumstances been slightly different”.

Burley said she now takes care to ensure she has a more considered wake-up routine.