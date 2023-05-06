Everything you need to know about Prince George, second in line to the throne

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

He may be only nine years old, but Prince George is likely one of the most famous children in the world right now.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales and second in line to the throne, George is also taking on a big role at the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday 6 May.

It was announced that he will join three other pages for the King. He will be the youngest of the four pages, which include Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmendeley, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

George Alexander Louis was born on 22 July 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London. He is the eldest of the three Wales children, with younger sister Princess Charlotte, eight, and brother Prince Louis, five.

George was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace three months after he was born. He has been granted several godparents, including Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grovesnor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Julia Samuel, William van Cutsem, and Zara Tindall.

The first few months of his life were spent at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s cottage at Bodorgan Hall in Anglesey, Wales. However, the family moved to Kensington Palace in 2014, and then later to Anmer Hall in Norfolk for two years, before returning to Kensington Palace. In 2022, the Waleses moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park in order to give the children more freedom. All three currently attend the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children (Getty Images)

George’s first royal tour took place when he was still a baby in 2014, when his parents – then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – went to New Zealand and Australia for three weeks. The following year, he made his first public appearance on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family after the Trooping the Colour parade that year, which marked his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

Since then, he has met numerous public figures and has become a crowd favourite among fans of the royal family. George has met with former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, David Attenborough, and Novak Djokovic, among other famous faces.

Prince George meets former president Barack Obama (Getty Images)

The young prince has also become known for following his father’s footsteps as a football mega-fan. In June 2021, he attended the memorable Euro 2020 Championship football match at Wembley Stadium with his parents to watch England play against Germany. A few weeks later, the trio also attended the Euro 2020 Final. George appeared visibly upset after England lost against Italy in the final, and was comforted by William.

More recently, he watched Aston Villa’s match against Nottingham Forest in April 2023 with William. Father and son had nearly identical reactions to the drama of the game, which fans pointed out on social media.

Prince William and Prince George have identical reactions during Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham (PA)

George and his siblings made their debut in the Trooping the Colour carriage procession in June 2022, during celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee. He and his sister later made their first official visit to Wales with William and Kate to attend concert rehearsals in Cardiff Castle as part of the celebratory weekend.