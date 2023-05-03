✕ Close Moment controlled explosion heard live on air as man arrested outside palace

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May) after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.

He was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, but he was not carrying a gun. The man was also carrying a “suspicious bag” and a controlled explosion was carried out.

It comes just days before the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (6 May), as preparations for the ceremony begin.

The first glimpses of the coronation have been revealed as rehearsals took place in central London in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Both the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach were marched down the Mall accompanied by hundreds of soldiers on horseback, setting off shortly after 12:20am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, members of the public watching the coronation have been invited to swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.