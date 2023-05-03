Jump to content

Liveupdated1683106568

King’s Coronation – live: Controlled explosion at Palace overshadows Charles’ evening dress rehearsal

Hundreds of soldiers marched down the Mall in the early hours of Wedneasday morning to practice the coronation procession

Ellie Muir,Maanya Sachdeva,Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 03 May 2023 10:36

Moment controlled explosion heard live on air as man arrested outside palace

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May) after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.

He was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, but he was not carrying a gun. The man was also carrying a “suspicious bag” and a controlled explosion was carried out.

It comes just days before the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (6 May), as preparations for the ceremony begin.

The first glimpses of the coronation have been revealed as rehearsals took place in central London in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Both the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach were marched down the Mall accompanied by hundreds of soldiers on horseback, setting off shortly after 12:20am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, members of the public watching the coronation have been invited to swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.

1683106234

King Charles will have his ‘dream fulfilled’ during coronation, says Britt Ekland

James Bond star Britt Ekland has said that King Charles III will have his “dream fulfilled” when he is crowned at his coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.

The 80-year-old actress, who starred opposite Sir Roger Moore in 1974’s The Man With The Golden Gun as Mary Goodnight, was a close friend of Princess Margaret, who died in 2002.

Ekland, who was speaking around the 50th anniversary of horror film The Wicker Man, recalled her first meeting with Charles, who was a big fan of the BBC radio comedy show The Goon Show, which starred her then-husband Peter Sellers.

Read the full story below:

King Charles will have his ‘dream fulfilled’ during coronation, says Britt Ekland

The film star said she has known the King since he was a teenager

Ellie Muir3 May 2023 10:30
1683103963

Coronation dress rehearsals featuring state coaches take place overnight in London

The first glimpses of the coronation have been revealed as rehearsals took place in central London in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with only three days to go until the big day.

Hundreds of soldiers, many on horseback, marched down from Buckingham Palace past Trafalgar Square and Downing Street to Westminster Abbey.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach were marched down the Mall as part of the preparations for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday 6 May.

Read the full story below:

Coronation dress rehearsals featuring state coaches take place overnight in London

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was accompanied by hundreds of soldiers on horseback as it travelled along the Mall shortly after midnight

Ellie Muir3 May 2023 09:52
1683000000

St Edward’s Crown to be resized for King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles III will wear St Edward’s Crown for his coronation next year, but it will need to be resized before the significant event.

The crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin before the ceremony on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has said.

Read the full story below:

St Edward’s Crown to be resized for King Charles III’s coronation

The monarch’s coronation will take place next spring

Ellie Muir2 May 2023 05:00
1682996400

The fascinating history behind the chair King Charles will sit on at his coronation

On 6 May, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey as the world watches.

The monarch ascended the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, last September. His coronation takes place more than 70 years after Elizabeth was crowned on 2 June 1953.

Kate Ng reports:

The fascinating history behind the chair King Charles will sit on at his coronation

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in May

Ellie Muir2 May 2023 04:00
1682988000

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023.

In a statement, representatives said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Read the full story below:

King Charles coronation date, timetable and everything you need to know

What time does King Charles’ coronation start?

Ellie Muir2 May 2023 01:40
1682980838

Royal photographer explains what we can expect from King Charles’ coronation

A royal photographer has revealed what the British public can expect to see as the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla unfolds on Saturday 6 May.

Tim Rooke, who has photographed the royal family for Shutterstock for the past 30 years, tells The Independent that he believes the coronation will have “all the pomp and significance you’d expect of a royal event” despite being significantly smaller than the 1953 coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Ng reports:

Royal photographer explains what we can expect from King Charles’ coronation

Tim Rooke also shared his favourite photographs of the royal family

Ellie Muir1 May 2023 23:40
1682978438

What will Queen Consort Camilla wear to the coronation?

It is understood that the King will opt for a more modern choice of clothing for the ceremony. Instead of the traditional silk stockings and breeches worn in coronations past, it has been reported that the monarch will be crowned in his military uniform.

Therefore, it is expected that Camilla’s coronation dress will also be more modern compared to previous versions, which tend to include ornate designs and lavish materials.

Kate Ng reports:

What will Queen Consort Camilla wear to the coronation?

The monarch and the Queen Consort will be crowned this spring

Ellie Muir1 May 2023 23:00
1682974838

What happens in sacred anointing ceremony?

The King will not forego the most sacred part of the ceremony: the anointing of the sovereign. This tradition is so sacred that it was hidden from public view during Queen Elizabeth’s own anointing – and it has been revealed that Charles will do the same.

The mysterious anointing ceremony, known as the Act of Consecration, will take place before the investiture and crowning, and is carried out by the Archbishop. At Charles’s coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will be the one to anoint the King.

Read the full story below:

What will happen during King Charles’ anointing in coronation ceremony?

The coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023

Ellie Muir1 May 2023 22:00
1682973038

What’s the difference between Camilla’s Queen and Queen Consort titles?

Queen Consort Camilla will officially be named Queen Camilla at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday (6 May).

The invitations for the King’s forthcoming coronation revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new title. She was referred to as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

The decision is unprecedented since the late Queen Elizabeth II said in February last year that it was her “sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort”. Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that Camilla will be known as Queen after the coronation.

Read the full report below:

What’s the difference between Camilla’s Queen and Queen Consort titles?

The royal will be crowned Queen, not Queen Consort, alongside King Charles at the coronation ceremony

Ellie Muir1 May 2023 21:30
1682969438

Prince Harry’s waxwork at Madam Tussauds reunited with royal family for coronation

A wax figure of the Duke of Sussex has been reunited with the rest of the royal family figurines at Madame Tussauds London as Harry returns to the UK for the coronation.

The 38-year-old announced, along with the palace, in April that he would be attending the crowning of his father, the King, and his stepmother, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).

Read the full story below:

Prince Harry’s Madam Tussauds wax figure reunited with royal family for coronation

The Duke of Sussex is attending the coronation without his wife Meghan

Ellie Muir1 May 2023 20:30

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in