Strictly 2022 results: Kaye Adams is the first contestant to be eliminated

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington were not the last on the judges’ leaderboard

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 02 October 2022 20:01
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

The first celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

An eventful live show on Saturday (1 October) saw all 15 stars hit the dance floor with their professional partners for the second time.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu emerged at the top spot with a total of 65 points – a combination of their scores from this week and last.

Meanwhile, Tony Adams and Katya Jones found themselves at the bottom with only 37 points.

The judges’ scores were added with the results of the viewer’s votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Sunday night’s (2 October) results show saw Kaye Adams and her partner Kai Widdrington become the first couple to depart the dancefloor this season.

It was Kaye and Kai went head-to-head against Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Kaye performing the Charleston and Matt performing the samba.

After both couples danced for a second time, the four judges decided who they wanted to save.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Matt and Madiya.

(BBC/Ray Burmiston)

While it was sure that Kaye and Kai would be going home given Matt and Nadiya had already received three votes, Shirley Ballas said she would have voted to save Kaye and Kai instead.

When asked if she agreed with the other judges, Shirley said: “I didn’t, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai.”

Following Kaye’s elimination from the programme, you can find an updated leaderboard here.

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Speaking to co-host Tess Daly after the results were announced, Kaye said that “it was the right result”.

Kaye added that Kai has been “so brilliant” and that she had “a hell of a lot of fun” during her brief time on the show.

Meanwhile, Kai called his celebrity partner “a trooper”.

“I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar,” he said.

The remaining 14 couples will hit the dancefloor next week in a Movie Week special on Saturday 8 October at 6.30pm. A results show will follow on Sunday 9 October at 7.20pm.

You can find the 10 best Movie Week dances, ranked here.

