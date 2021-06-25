Love Island fever is upon us – the popular reality series is about to return for a brand new series.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show is set to welcome a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such star is Kaz Kamwi, a 29-year-old fashion blogger from Essex.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Kaz said: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”

Kaz, who has a large following onYouTube and TikTok, described herself as “daring” and, in a promo for the new series. said she was a “man-eater”.

She added: “I’m as mentally prepared as anyone can be. For me, it’s just learning to be in the moment and to take things as they come.”

Kaz Kamwi is joining ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Her Instagram account can be found here, and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here.

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June.

It’ll be available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning on BritBox.