Survivor contestant Keith Nale has died at the age of 62.

Nale, who appeared on two iterations of the popular reality series, had been treated for cancer before his death.

The news was announced by Nale’s son Wes, who appeared alongside his father on Survivor: San Juan del Sur in 2014.

“He passed away this afternoon. He’d been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out about it in January,” Wes said, according to ET Online.

Nale, a firefighter, became a fan favourite during his stint on San Juan del Sur, making it to the final four before being voted out. He returned to the franchise in 2015 to compete in Survivor: Cambodia.

Kelley Wentworth, one of Nale’s San Juan del Sur co-stars, shared a tribute to the late performer on social media.

“Keith - a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most,” she wrote. “I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia.

“My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss,” she continued.

Fellow Survivor co-star Jeremy Collins wrote: “My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother.”