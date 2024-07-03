Support truly

Keke Jabbar, one of the stars of the reality TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has died at the age of 42.

The series, which aired on Oprah Winfrey’s TV network OWN, follows a group of couples who launch a real estate venture in Huntsville, Alabama.

Jabbar’s death was confirmed on social media by LaTisha Moore Scott, Jabbar’s cousin who also starred in the reality show.

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!” she wrote on Instagram. “This is hard for our Family!!!!!”

On Love & Marriage, Jabbar and Scott were often shown to be in conflict; a noteworthy scene from a recent season saw the former throw a drink into the face of the latter.

Jabbar’s death was initially announced by YouTuber Marcella Speaks, who read out a statement from Jabbar’s family in a video.

According to the statement, Jabbar died “peacefully at home” while she was “surrounded in love”.

“She was a mom, a sister, a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter. She will sorely be missed,” the statement continued.

Eight seasons of Love & Marriage have aired on US television, with Jabbar becoming one of the series’ breakout stars.

Following her death, fans shared tributes to the late TV star on social media.

“Stunned and saddened by the news! Rip Keke Jabbar!” wrote one person on X/Twitter. “Your passing is a tremendous loss. May your memory be a blessing and your soul find eternal peace.

“Wow… As a fan of Love and Marriage Huntsville I am soo sad to hear of the loss of Keke Jabbar. Praying for her family, especially her husband and kids. May God be with them during this time,” wrote another.

“I didn’t know her but I’m heartbroken that she passed away. My condolences to all who loved her,” someone else commented on Instagram.