Kelly Brook has revealed how Idris Elba “shut her down” following an “embarrassing” exchange at a party.

The model and radio presenter explained how she was “taken aback” by the Wire and Luther actor’s presence at a cocktail party in 2014.

Brook told her Heart Drive co-host JK that she pretended she was working the event so she had a reason to speak to him.

“The last time I saw Idris Elba was in a champagne bar and I was pretty tipsy,” she said. “And I saw him, and like most women, was taken a bit kind of like, taken aback. And I went behind the bar and I started pretending I worked there, and asked him if he wanted a drink.”

Brook ended up making Elba a cocktail and, the following morning, woke up feeling regretful – so decided to send him a message.

“I went to my Twitter, because I didn’t obviously have his number or anything, and I slipped into his DMs,” she continued, adding: “I can’t believe I’m telling this story.”

After JK laughed, Brook shared Elba’s response: “It was awful. Thought that counts though, babe. Nice to meet you.”

Kelly Brook said she was ‘taken aback’ by Idris Elba’s presence (Getty Images)

The radio host didn’t leave it there, replying: “And I said, ‘Oh gosh, no, really well at least it looked pretty. Nice to meet you, by the way. I have a really bad hangover”.’

Brook then said: “He went, ‘Haha! Just have a lie in,’ and that was it. That was the last I heard from him! How embarrassing.

“I got the message; he shut me down.”

Elba wasn’t officially in a relationship at the time, but started dating Sabrina Dhowre in 2017. They married in 2019.