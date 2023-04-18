Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have made quite an impression on viewers with their co-hosting debut of Live with Kelly and Mark.

On Monday (17 April), Ripa was joined on the US talk show by her husband Consuelos, who has permanently taken over from former Live presenter Ryan Seacrest.

During the first episode of their rebranded ABC show, the pair welcomed singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas to discuss her TLC documentary and tour, followed by author and psychic Char Margolis.

After the episode’s premiere, Ripa posted a selfie on social media, writing: “First day. First show. First selfie. So the adventure begins!”

Several fans responded to her post, lauding the couple for their “great chemistry”.

“I don’t watch daytime TV often, but after catching today’s show, I just want to say that you two have the best chemistry for it!” one replied.

“Fun & fabulous, great chemistry, so funny, good people,” a second commented, adding that they were “looking forward to much more”.

“Mark Consuelos. Wow. That’s all I can say on this Monday morning,” Oscar-winning actor and deaf activist Marlee Matlin commented.

Another viewer shared that they were “cautiously optimistic”. “I love Ryan. I just hope it’s not all home life, but some. Best of luck to you guys,” they said.

Seacrest’s final episode aired on Friday (14 April), more than a year after he first announced the “tough” and “bittersweet” decision to leave.

In recent interviews, Ripa and Consuelos have spoken about their new endeavour as co-hosts, with Ripa explaining that it had been the network’s idea.

“We’d be the last people on earth to suggest ourselves to work together for anything,” she told Variety.

“How we operate as a married couple is so different than how we operate as two people working together. There is a separation of church and state – except Live is a little bit different. Live is where it blends your family and the professional side.”

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays at 9am EST on ABC.