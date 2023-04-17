Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Star Wars fans have claimed to hear an explicit swear word hidden in the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

The word was allegedly uttered by an diminutive squeaky-voiced alien known as an Anzellan. The species first appeared in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Anzellans speaks in an alien jargon that often resembles English. During an appearance in The Mandalorian’s third season episode “Chapter 23: The Spies”, one such character can be heard saying dialogue that appears to be the words: “I’m out, motherf***er.”

With subtitles on, the phrase is simply translated as “[Speaks Anzellan]”.

If this is indeed what the character says, it would represent the first time that the “F-word” has appeared in a canonical Star Wars property.

Fans were quick to share the clip on social media, with many claiming to have identified the same foul-mouthed phrase.

“Did the anzellan just say ‘I’m out, motherf***er!’ at the end there? Just after ‘no squeezie’,” one person asked.

“100 per cent heard that,” another person replied.

“OMG, we thought they were saying something similar when they first showed up in the season, too!” someone else wrote. “My husband and I actually wondered, are we still watching Disney?”

“ It sure sounds A LOT like it. I’m thrown, I’ll never un-hear that now,” someone else wrote.

Others, meanwhile, joked that the first Star Wars character to utter the word should have been Mace Windu, played by notorious “motherf***er”-sayer Samuel L Jackson.

Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Lucasfilm)

“I always thought Mace Windu would say the first ‘motherf***er“ in Star Wars, but it was the Anzellans,” one person wrote.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I can’t believe that the first person to drop a ‘motherf***er’ in star wars is an Anzellan. Not Mace Windu,” someone else commented.

“It’s canon now - we have our first ‘motherf***er’ in Star Wars, and it wasn’t Samuel L. Jackson!” remarked another fan.

The Independent has contacted Disney for clarification.

This season of The Mandalorian has also featured a number of other shocking moments, including surprise cameos and the emotional return of a Phantom Menace star.