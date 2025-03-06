Kelsey Grammer teases return of Frasier revival after Paramount canceled series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer says he’s “very positive” the revived sitcom will be picked up for a third season by a new streaming service or network.

The first two seasons of the rebooted sitcom aired on Paramount+ in 2023 and 2024 before it was canceled earlier this year.

Speaking to the New York Post, Grammer said: “There’s a better home for it. I mean, obviously, [Paramount] didn’t really promote or spend much time on it.”

The 70-year-old actor blamed staff changes, saying: “The fellow that worked at Paramount+ when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it.

“So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project.”

He added: “We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Grammer has teased the return of the ‘Frasier’ revival after it was canceled by Paramount+ after two seasons ( Paramount+ )

The original Frasier aired on NBC for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, winning 37 Primetime Emmys.

The reboot followed the Grammer’s Dr Frasier Crane back to Boston after the death of his father.

The character originally appeared on the long-running sitcom classic Cheers. Grammer teased that if a new season of Frasier does happen, he could be reunited with Cheers star Ted Danson as Sam Malone.

“Ted and I might visit actually something together,” said Grammer. “We’ve been talking about a couple ideas. Maybe on Frasier. We don’t know.”

He continued: “As long as it’s still a relevant relationship, it will still be relevant for the show. [Sam] and Frasier got along pretty well, discovered some things together about life. They could still do that.”

open image in gallery ‘Cheers’ ran for 11 seasons on CBS, and spawned the hit spin-off 'Frasier' ( Rex Features )

Last month, Grammer revealed why he and Ted Danson didn’t speak for 30 years.

“It got a little blown out of proportion,” he said at the time. “There really wasn’t an argument. It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt; self-loathing, honestly. It was when I was drinking a lot.

“Ted had just come up and said, ‘You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go,’” Grammer recalled.

“And I said, ‘Okay, I respect that.’ And that actually was sort of it. Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship.”

The actor continued: “Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don’t really know. But, I said, ‘Thanks.’ We were fine with that.”

In January, producer CBS Studios confirmed they planned to shop a third season of Frasier to other networks and streaming services.