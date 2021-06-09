Kerry Katona has furious GMB debate with Real Housewives star over padded bikinis for children

Kerry Katona was not happy on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (9 June) after a guest brought her OnlyFans account into a debate over padded swimwear for children.

High Street retailer New Look is selling several padded bikinis in their 9-15 range, leading to a debate over whether the swimwear is sexualising children.

Former Atomic Kitten star Katona appeared on the show to debate the topic, saying: “When I go on holiday to a resort with my children and there’s a bunch of strangers there, I am not going to put my nine-year-old child in a padded bikini bra, that is sexualising them, not knowing who’s stood there watching. For me that is almost like dangling a carrot in front of a paedophile.”

To which fellow guest Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann responded: “So it’s okay for your teenage daughters to take photos of you naked to put on a social media site but you won’t let them wear a bikini that covers their modesty?”

Katona then hit back: “My children do not take pictures of me naked so whatever you read there you’ve got it completely wrong. My children take pictures of me in a bikini or my underwear, I’m a 40-year-old.”

She added that OnlyFans is an over-18s website that she would not expect any nine-year-old to visit.

The debate was abruptly cut off by guest host Richard Madeley before it could escalate any further.

A New Look spokesperson previously said in response to critics: “The bikinis in the New Look 9-15 range are designed with shaped foam cups to offer structure to the garment and to provide modesty for the wearer. This type of swimwear is widely available from other brands on the high street.

“We always listen to our customers and comply with all the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Responsible Retailing guidelines to create products that are age appropriate and best suit their needs.”