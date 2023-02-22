Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner’s attorney has hit back at a report suggesting the actor’s schedule had made life impossible for Yellowstone producers.

Costner stars as the head of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, in the Western, which is one of the most-watched shows in the US.

A 6 February report in Deadline suggested that Costner could be on his way out after locking horns with series creator Taylor Sheridan over his availability.

Citing multiple sources, the publication reported that for the second batch of episodes of the current, fifth season, the actor only wanted to spend a single week shooting.

However, in a story published by Puck on Tuesday (21 February), Costner’s attorney Marty Singer denied the report.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer said.

“It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

Deadline went as far as suggesting that True Detective star Matthew McConaughey was being considered for a “franchise extension” should Costner leave the role entirely.

In a statement, Paramount responded to the report saying: “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The Independent has contacted reps for additional comment.

Yellowstone and its spin-offs are available to stream on Paramount Plus and Prime Video.