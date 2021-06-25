Kevin Smith has weighed in on the controversy surrounding HBO Max’s animated series Harley Quinn.

In a recent interview with Variety that went viral last week, show creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that DC cut a scene in which Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman.

Halpern revealed that studio executives told them that “heroes don’t do that”.

Fans responded to the news by sharing jokes and memes speculating over what Bruce Wayne does or doesn’t do in the bedroom.

Filmmaker and comic-book writer Kevin Smith has since joined the debate.

On a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond LIVE podcast, Smith said: “Look, as a guy who’s been reading Batman his whole life and was given stewardship once or twice – but take it with a grain of salt because I did make him pee his pants as well and the Internet hates that – of course f***ing Batman eats p***y!”

He continued: “It would track for the character: he’s great at everything… he studied everything! He went all around the world, you telling me he’d leave that off the list? You know he went somewhere and met the lick master… and he went home a smarter, wiser, man.”

Referencing DC’s argument that “heroes don’t do that”, Smith said: “I would imagine only a villain is like, ‘I’m not gonna eat your p***y! Because I’m a villain, I got no time!’

“But a f***ing hero? That’s what a hero does! Hero eats your p***y before you do anything! Before you even see his d*** – and in Batman’s case that takes a long time because he’s a layered character.”

Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and Justice League director Zack Snyder are among the other celebrities to have also addressed the discussion.

Kilmer posted a GIF from Batman Forever, accompanied by the caption: “Does he or doesn’t he…?”

Meanwhile, Snyder appeared to agree with Smith. The director shared a graphic image of the two characters engaged in the act, together with the caption: “Canon.”