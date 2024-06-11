For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin Spacey has admitted that he once flew to Africa with Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton and a group of “young girls”

However, he has continued to deny that he was ever “friends” with the controversial deceased sex offender.

The actor, 64, explained to Piers Morgan on his controversial Uncensored program that he met Epstein after former Clinton invited him on an eight-day humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002.

“It was primarily to raise awareness and prevention for AIDS, and particularly for mothers who had HIV to get the medication they needed to not pass it onto their children, so I said yes, absolutely,” the actor claimed.

When flight log records for Epstein’s jet, which has been dubbed the “Lolita Express”, confirmed Spacey had been a passenger the actor at first denied having a connection to Epstein.

Spacey told Morgan: “I have since learned who he is and I have since been able to go back and find out that the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein.”

‘I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls,’ said Spacey of Jeffrey Epstein ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

He continued: “I didn’t know him. I have never spent any time with him. I was with the Clinton Foundation people, that’s who I was with.”

Spacey went on to say that he felt uncomfortable about Epstein, despite claiming not to know who he was. “I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls,” said Spacey. “We were like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Spacey maintained: “There’s a big difference between not remembering that I met some guy and some woman on a humanitarian trip where my focus was entirely on what we were there to do, and not remembering whether I went to somebody’s island.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He went on to say that the group continued on to the UK as Clinton had been invited by former Prime Minister Tony Blair to give a speech at a Labour Party conference.

“So, we flew then to London, and the president said to me, ‘Before we leave tomorrow, do you want to come? I am going to go to Buckingham Palace tomorrow to see Prince Andrew, do you want to come?’” said Spacey. “I said, ‘Sure.’”

Spacey was photographed with Epstein’s confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sitting on the thrones at Buckingham Palace.

“This Maxwell woman, she was one of many people to sit down next to me in that throne room,” Spacey claimed.

“I have no relationship with her. I had no relationship with [Epstein]. I mean he’s not my friend. I am not a confidant. I’ve never spent time with him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Spacey described his former behavior as “too handsy” and broke down in tears as he said he is “many millions” in debt and his Baltimore home is in foreclosure.

Spacey was last year acquitted of a number of sexual offenses alleged by four men in the UK to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Each of Spacey’s accusers gave evidence in the trial, describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, [and] disgusting”.

In response, the two-time Oscar winner described the allegations against him as “madness” and a “stab in the back”. The jury acquitted Spacey of all charges.