Kevin Spacey forced to pay $31m after losing sexual harassment lawsuit to House of Cards producers

Spacey was ruled to have breached his contract on the Netflix show

Sam Moore
Tuesday 23 November 2021 15:46
Kevin Spacey Cast In First Role Since Abuse Allegations

Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay nearly $31m (£23m) to House of Cards producers MRC after violating their sexual harassment policy.

MRC ended their professional relationship with Spacey in 2017 after the actor was accused by multiple people of inappropriate sexual conduct.

The production company filed the confidential arbitration demand in 2019, in an attempt to recoup the costs of scrapping an entire season of the show due to the allegations against the star.

The American Beauty actor filed a counterclaim and accused MRC of wrongfully terminating his contract.

An eight-day arbitration hearing later took place with the arbitrator ruling in favour of MRC.

Recommended

The petition states: “With one exception, the arbitrator found the third party witnesses to be credible, and found the allegations against Spacey to be true. The award finds that Spacey’s conduct at issue in connection with the testifying crew members was in breach of both the acting and executive producing agreements.”

Kevin Spacey in Nantucket District Court on 7 January 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

(Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images)

Spacey was suspended from House of Cards in November 2017 following multiple accusations of sexual assault. Among the allegations were those from actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey made sexual advances to him when he was 14.

Last year, Rapp sued Spacey for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in