Kevin Spacey endorses ‘loyal friend’ Robert F Kennedy Jr in 2024 presidential race

Kevin Spacey has voiced his support for 2024 presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is currently campaigning as an independent.

The outspoken conspiracy theorist and vaccine-sceptic declared his independent candidacy in October 2023, announcing that he would be running against Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Over the weekend, Kennedy Jr’s official X account released a campaign video, narrated by actor Woody Harrelson, addressing recent news headlines, which have accused the lawyer of being “racist”, “a lunatic” and more.

“The Bobby Kennedy video Meta doesn’t want you to see,” reads the caption.

The clip begins with Kennedy reading out the negative media coverage of himself before turning towards the camera and admitting: “I wouldn’t vote for that guy either.”

The lengthy 30-minute video continues to answer the question: “Who is Bobby Kennedy?”

On Monday (6 May), Spacey retweeted the video, writing: “There’s a lot I can learn from this man. When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in.

Kevin Spacey and Robert F Kennedy Jr ( Getty Images )

“He’s a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes,” the former House of Cards star, 64, said of Kennedy, who is the son of Robert Francis Kennedy and nephew of former US President John F Kennedy.

Spacey’s endorsement comes days after he was accused of groping former actor Ruari Cannon. The American Beauty actor has denied Cannon’s claims – which are included in Channel 4’s newly released documentary, Spacey Unmasked.

The two-part documentary examines the actor’s “spectacular fall from grace came amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour”.

In 2023, Spacey was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men, following a four-week trial in London.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Oscar-winner was cleared of all nine charges, including sexual assault, which were alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Reacting to Spacey Unmasked, Spacey issued a fiery statement, claiming that Channel 4 hadn’t given him the proper time to respond to allegations made against him in the documentary.

“I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters,” he tweeted. “Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me.

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4,” Spacey added.

Spacey Unmasked airs on 6 and 7 May.