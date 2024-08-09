Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Former WWE wrestler Kevin Sullivan, who was known as the Prince of Darkness and The Taskmaster, has died. He was 74.

He is particularly remembered for his bouts with Hulk Hogan and Dusty Rhodes and for leading his own Army of Darkness. His death was announced in a statement by WWE, who called him: “a unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history.”

The statement added: “Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries.”

His cause of death has not yet been announced.

In May, Sullivan suffered what his daughter described on his GoFundMe as a “devastating accident” while in Florida for autograph signings.

Nicole Sullivan wrote: “He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis.”

open image in gallery Kevin Sullivan as the Prince of Darkness at a press conference in 1984 ( YouTube )

On X/Twitter, former wrestler Paul Levesque, known as Triple H, wrote: “Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans.”

Kevin Francis Sullivan was born on October 26, 1949 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He began his career as an amateur wrestler in Boston before graduating to the professional circuit in Montreal in the early 1970s.

He was known early in his career as Johnny West and The Boston Battler, before being inspired by heavy metal bands such as Black Sabbath and Judas Priest to become the Prince of Darkness in the early 1980s. His persona also drew on occult and cultish imagery, playing off the era’s satanic panic.

Sullivan’s crew, the Army of Darkness, would dress like a cult and enter the ring to the sounds of Deep Purple or Jeff Beck.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Typically taking the role of the “heel,” Sullivan became well-known for his rivalry with the likes of Rhodes and Barry Windham.

In the 1990s, he became a regular fixture of World Championship Wrestling, where he feuded with Hogan and Randy Savage.

He retired from wrestling in 1997, but continued to work in the industry as a booker.

In 2007, his ex-wife Nancy was killed by her husband, fellow wrestler Chris Benoit. Benoit also killed their 7-year-old son before killing himself.

Sullivan is survived by his wife, Linda Sullivan, his children Nicole, Bianca, Shannon and Ben and by his brothers, John and Charles.