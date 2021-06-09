Khloe Kardashian hits back at ‘weirdo’ who criticised Kanye West birthday tribute

Khloe Kardashian has castigated a follower who criticised her birthday tribute to Kanye West.

The rapper and Khloe’s sister Kim are getting a divorce after six years of marriage, however the Kardashian family still shared affection for him as he turned 44 this week.

Posting a picture on Instagram of herself, Kim and West holidaying with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, Khloe wrote: “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

A follower commented on the photo, writing: “The whole ‘brother for life’ thing is too petty for me.”

They added that Khloe’s picture was “uncalled for”, writing: “Your sister bond should be much more strong than that.”

Khloe hit back with: “Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?

“You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another every day. This MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!”

Khloe’s row comes after Kim admitted to feeling like a “f***ing failure” during the breakdown of her marriage to West.

The reality TV star and the rapper, who have four children together, filed for divorce in February, later citing “irreconcilable differences” in court.