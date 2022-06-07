Kid Rock has refused to apologise for a 2019 drunken rant in which he expressed crass opinions about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

The singer was videotaped on stage at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee repeatedly saying, “f*** Oprah Winfrey” and “f*** Joy Behar”.

In “Life of a Rockstar” a new episode of Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Originals, the host followed Rock while he was on tour.

During the episode, the two sat down for an interview and the artist addressed his feelings toward Winfrey and Behar.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” he told Carlson about the drunken rant.

“I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan,” he continued. “I got drunk and f***in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f***Oprah…”

At the time, Rock also verbally attacked Kathie Lee Gifford by name, but explained he meant to call out US comedian Kathy Griffin: “I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f*** Kathie Lee Gifford.’”

Kid Rock during his interview with Tucker Carlson on Monday 21 March 2022 (Fox News via YouTube TV)

“When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years,” he said.

Previously, in an interview aired in March, Rock told Tucker he believes he’s “uncancellable” because he “doesn’t give a f***”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He claimed: “People aren’t allowed to say what they think.

“At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”