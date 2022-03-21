Kid Rock claims he’s ‘uncancellable’ because he ‘doesn’t give a f***’

Kid Rock thinks he’s “uncancellable” because he “doesn’t give a f***” about cancel culture, the US singer has claimed in a new interview.

In a teaser for a conversation with Tucker Carlson, which is scheduled to air on Monday (21 March), Kid Rock discusses why he believes he’s immune to cancel culture, despite his controversial comments on homosexuality, Covid vaccines, and US president Joe Biden.

During the clip of the forthcoming interview, Carlson asked Kid Rock – real name Robert Richie – why he thinks he hasn’t been cancelled yet.

“People aren’t allowed to say what they think. You are,” the Fox News host told Kid Rock, who responded that he was “uncancellable” because “I don’t give a f***”.

“At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try,” the “Cowboy” singer said.

The 51-year-old’s interview with Carlson comes ahead of his Bad Reputation Tour, which kicks off on 6 April.

In January, the singer announced that he won’t play at venues that require Covid masks and vaccines during the tour, refusing to sing his songs while people are “holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks.”

The rock-rapper also criticised “snowflakes” and “offended” millennials in his track “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” which he debuted in a music video released on 19 November.

Kid Rock has been criticised over his views on Covid vaccines, ‘offended’ millennials, and homosexuality (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Last year in July, Kid Rock used a homophobic slur in a message addressing his past use of the same homophobic slur, drawing criticism from social media users.

Video footage showed the musician yelling: “You f***ing f*****s” over being filmed by concert-goers during a performance in Tennessee.

His subsequent statement on the matter, posted to Twitter, read: “If Kid Rock using the word f***** offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.”

The interview will air on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm ET on Fox News.