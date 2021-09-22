Kim Cattrall has paid tribute to Willie Garson, the actor known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, who has died aged 57.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of revival series And Just Like That (which Garson will appear in) and the original Sex and the City, said in a statement on Tuesday (21 September) that Garson had been “sick”.

“The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” King said. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That.

“He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Garson rose to fame in Sex and the City as the best friend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Cattrall, who appeared alongside Garson as Samantha in the original series, tweeted: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.” She also shared a photo of the pair together in the show.

The star, who quit the role of Samantha in 2017 and publicly hit out at Parker in 2018, will not take part in the revival series And Just Like That.

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character. She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall called her “cruel” and posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”