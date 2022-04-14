‘Why does she care?’: Kim Kardashian responds to Debra Messing’s criticism about her hosting SNL
‘I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female,’ Kardashian quipped
Kim Kardashian has responded to Debra Messing’s comment that questioned why she was invited to host Saturday Night Live.
In September, the reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the central celebrity guest on the long-running sketch comedy show.
Ahead of Kardashian’s appearance, the Will & Grace actor tweeted her confusion about why she’d been chosen for the gig.
“Why Kim Kardashian?” she began her message. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”
In the season premiere of The Kardashians, released on Thursday (14 April), the one-time SNL host addressed Messing’s tweet.
“A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it’s like, why do you care?”
Kardashian continued: “I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, tune in.”
Messing later apologised for her words during an appearance on chat show Tamron Hall. She told the host: “Well, I was not intending to troll her and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologise.”
Rather than trying to “tear Kardashian down”, Messing said she was just wondering why SNL had broken from its tradition of booking musicians and actors.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
“That was never my intention,” she explained. “She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies