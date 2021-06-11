Kim Kardashian opened up about her reasons for divorcing Kanye West in the final ever episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Appearing on the reality show on Thursday (10 June) night, the TV personality revealed to her mother Kris Jenner that turning 40 last October had led her to realise she wanted “total happiness”.

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life, to achieve everything that I wanted to… but I don’t have a life to share that with,” Kim said. “I do, obviously, my kids and everything, but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfil me and I’m good?’”

She continued: “I never thought I was lonely. I always thought that’s totally fine. I could just have my kids. My husband moves from state to state and I just am on this ride with him and I was okay with that.

“Then after turning 40 this year, I realised, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me. I thought, oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best. But that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

Kim said that she was “envious” of her sister Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson and their ability to share “the little things” together.

“I have all the big things... everything you could possibly imagine. I’m grateful for those experiences,” Kim said, telling Jenner not to cry.

“I’m numb, like I’m tired of that, but I do know that I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far, and not be happy.”

The comments came in the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as the show came to an end after 20 seasons.

Kim recently confessed in the show’s penultimate episode to feeling like a “f***ing failure” in the breakdown of her marriage to West.

The reality TV star and rapper, who have four children together, filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, later citing “irreconcilable differences” in court.

West is now reported to be dating model Irina Shayk after the pair were seen on holiday in France earlier this week.