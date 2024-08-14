Kim Kardashian to adapt La La Anthony’s The Love Playbook for television

Support truly

Reality star and actor Kim Kardashian is set to add another string to her bow as a television producer.

Her first project for Disney’s 20th Television is an adaptation of La La Anthony’s 2014 bestselling memoir The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness.

Variety reports that if the series is greenlit, it will air as Group Chat on Hulu.

Anthony, 42, who is set to star in the show, was married to NBA star Carmelo Anthony from 2010 to 2021. Her book drew on “intimate details about her marriage and past relationships to illustrate what she’s learned the hard way.”

Kardashian, 43, recently acted in the American Horror Story franchise on the same network. She will executive produce Group Chat alongside Anthony and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, 50.

In a statement, Kardashian said: “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me.

open image in gallery La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian attend a Fendi runway show in New York in 2022 ( Getty Images for FENDI )

“I had a front row seat to working with the exceptional team at 20th Television during American Horror Story: Delicate, and I’m so excited to dive into developing my first wave of television projects with the team led by Karey Burke and Eric Schrier, and to continue working alongside Craig Erwich and his entire group at Hulu and Disney.”

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, and Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, added: “Kim is a multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, who has her finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist while simultaneously helping to define it.

“Her success in television with our teams — from The Kardashians to American Horror Story: Delicate — coupled with her ability to capture the imaginations of millions, puts her in the unique position to develop and produce stories that will undoubtedly pierce the culture.”

Last year, Kardashian revealed she had been taking acting lessons ahead of her role on American Horror Story: Delicate.

The star played the lead role in the latest season of the long-running anthology series.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, Kardashian said: “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited.”

Asked if she was taking acting lessons to prepare for the role, the influencer and The Kardashians star replied: “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”