Kim Kardashian addresses father’s depiction in Ryan Murphy’s ‘People v O.J. Simpson’

Kim Kardashian is sharing what it was like to see how her father was portrayed in Ryan Murphy’s award-winning series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

The 2016 debut season of the FX anthology revolved around the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson, who was sensationally acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

Speaking with fellow actor Chloë Sevigny on a recent episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was asked how she felt about Murphy’s series.

“I loved it,” she said, recalling: “Some people were over, and they hadn’t seen it, and I had watched it years and years ago and I wanted to see if my recollection was right on the portrayal of my dad.

“And I thought it was done so well, and I remember asking Ryan, ‘Who were your sources? Because that was my dad’s exact bracelet. That was our home!’” Kardashian said.

Starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, the show featured Friends star David Schwimmer as Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who served as one of Simpson’s defense attorneys. It also starred Sarah Paulson as head prosecutor Marcia Clark, Courtney B Vance as lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran and John Travolta as defense lawyer Robert Shapiro.

Revealing that Murphy had actually rented and filmed in her childhood home, Kardashian added: “Little things were wrong, but minimal just which sister’s room, you know, he was in, little things like that.

‘I thought it was done so well,’ Kim Kardashian said of Ryan Murphy’s ‘People v O.J. Simpson’ ( Getty Images/FX )

“But it was just fascinating to watch and see it from a different perspective, especially now since I’m in law school. And seeing it from a legal point of view is just fascinating.”

Kardashian’s father was married to her mother, Kris Jenner, from 1978 to 1991. They reportedly stayed friends up until his death in 2003 from esophageal cancer at age 59.

Elsewhere in the interview with Sevigny, Kardashian discussed her transition into acting, admitting that it started off as “a challenge to myself.”

She shared that before Murphy had approached her about starring in his latest season of American Horror Story, he had actually pitched a different project to her.

“He came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn’t into it,” Kardashian explained. “And I told him that if I was gonna jump from my show – which I’m not – so to just add something on that to me, my heart wasn’t in it, I didn’t want to do it. And then he came back to me and said, ‘I really want to write something for you, and would you consider doing American Horror Story?’”

Kardashian made her scripted TV debut last fall in the 12th season of American Horror Story. She played the role of entertainment publicist Siobhan, who works for an actor named Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts).