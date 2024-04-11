Watch OJ Simpson’s infamous ‘if glove don’t fit, you must acquit’ court moment

It is a phrase that has become an enduring motto in American history.

OJ Simpson was standing trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Police said they found a bloody glove at the scene and many hours later a police detective scaled a wall outside OJ Simpson’s house and said he found a match.

The prosecution's request to have OJ Simpson try on a pair of gloves spawned a phrase that become an enduring motto and marked a key moment in the case - “If the glove don’t fit, you must acquit”.

The American football star was acquitted of murder,

He was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping.

The actor’s death from cancer was announced on Thursday (April 11).