Kim Kardashian condemned for ‘shameless’ Pride Month tweet promoting her video game

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for using Pride Month to promote her own video game.

Kardashian chose to acknowledge Pride Month, an annual celebration of the world’s LGBTQ+ communities, by tweeting an advertisement for her game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. In the pride-themed image, an illustrated version of herself is seen holding a glittering pride flag.

“Happy Pride Month!” Kardashian tweeted. “I love how there are so many ways to express yourself in my game!”

The reality star and entertainment mogul’s message quickly drew criticism and mockery online.

“‘Happy Pride! Here’s a shameless ad for my game!’ Stop that,” tweeted one person.

Another added: “Using pride to promote your tired little cash cow of a game. Eat, and I cannot stress this enough, s***.”

“Because nothing says ‘love is love’ like downloading an app and playing dress up with an emoji of an influencer worth a billion pound,” wrote another.

Kim Kardashian’s ‘shameless’ Pride Month tweet (Twitter)

Kardashian’s tweet follows a new update to her Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game, which allows players to buy pride flags for their in-game characters.

“Everyone (including guys!) can purchase a variety of identity flags for cash,” the game’s official Twitter account tweeted in May.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which launched on Apple and Android devices in 2014, sees players attempting to become famous by booking entertainment jobs and going on dates.

Kardashian, whose star-making reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended this week, revealed in the show’s final episode why she decided to divorce her husband, Kanye West.