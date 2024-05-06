For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian poked fun at her father’s involvement with OJ Simpson during Tom Brady’s comedy roast on Sunday (5 May).

The 43-year-old reality star was relentlessly booed when she arrived on stage at the event, which was streamed live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Referencing her infamous 2007 sex tape, she jibed about speculation that she’d previously dated Tom Brady, quipping: “I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not – I’d just release a tape.”

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” she added, alluding to her former step-parent Caitlyn Jenner.

“Part of me thinks would you want to undress me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you.

“She’s one of the best athletes in the world who proves you can do anything in this next chapter of your life.

“You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong confident woman.”

OJ Simpson and Kim Kardashian ( Getty Images )

She added: “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

Kim’s father Robert Kardashian was best known as part of the defence team for NFL star Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

Simpson, who died last month, was cleared of the 1994 murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman following one of the most high-profile trials in US criminal history.

During the roast, which was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and also featured an appearance from actor Ben Affleck, Kardashian continued: “Retirement isn’t easy, it can be a lot like a bad break-up.

“So I’ll give you the same advice that I give all my exes – good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Brady is considered to be one of the greatest NFL players of all time and won the Super Bowl seven times.

He had a high-profile marriage and divorce from the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Following the roast, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has faced criticism for jokes he made at Kardashian’s expense.

Hinchcliffe, who is known for insult comedy, was discussing the Will Ferrell movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and its famous “Whale’s vagina” line when he switched the topic of his roast to Kardashian.

“A whale’s vagina, which reminds me, Kim Kardashian’s here. She’s had a lot of black men celebrating her endzone,” Hinchcliffe began, before directly addressing the Keep Up With The Kardashians star.

“Kim, word of advice, close your legs,” he said. “You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

Some viewers said the remark went too far, branding it “incredibly misogynistic” and “gross”. The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Additional reporting by the Press Association