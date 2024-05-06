Kim Kardashian relentlessly booed by Tom Brady fans at Netflix roast

Kim Kardashian appeared at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast last night (5 May), but what she wasn’t prepared for, was the booing from the crowd as she got on stage.

The 43-year-old appeared uncomfortable as the audience reaction caused her to stumble over her words, with Kevin Hart jumping in to settle things.

Referencing the 2007 footage that made her famous, she jibed about speculation that she’d previously dated Tom Brady, quipping: “I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not - I’d just release a tape.”