Who was James Flynn, the man Kin season two is dedicated to?

In the opening episode of Kin’s second series, the acclaimed Irish gang drama pays tribute to James Flynn.

The series, which debuted on Irish TV last year, began streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK on 13 February. During the premiere, a message reads: “This season is dedicated in loving memory to our dear friend and legendary producer.”

Flynn was a veteran producer of film and TV, known for his work on high profile projects such as Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (2021), Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), and BBC’s steamy historical fiction drama The Tudors, which ran from 2007 to 2010.

He died on 11 February 2023, following a short illness.

Among the prominent figures paying tribute was Michael D Higgins, the president of Ireland. “Over the course of his career, James Flynn made a remarkable contribution to the Irish film industry, both in terms of fostering the development of films by the Irish film community itself, and in bringing so many international projects to this island,” he said at the time.

Flynn served as a producer on more than 70 films and TV shows throughout his career, including Kin.

James Flynn, producer of ‘Kin' (Getty)

He worked as an executive on the Irish Film Board, and in 1997 established Metropolitan Film Productions alongside his wife, the filmmaker Juanita Wilson. The company focused on the production of Irish films with a view to marketing them internationally.

In a statement around the time of Flynn’s death, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Film said: “All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague, and great friend, James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side.”

Aiden Gillen and Keith McErlean in ‘Kin' (BBC/Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures (Kin) Limited)

“No words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners.”

Both seasons of Kin are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Set in Dublin, the series tells the fictional story of a family caught up in a gang war. The Wire’s Aidan Gillen and Belfast’s Ciarán Hinds star as feuding crimelords.

While rumours of a third season have surfaced in recent months, so far there has been no official word on whether or not Kin will be returning for another run of episodes.