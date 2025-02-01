King Charles to star in new Prime Video documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles III is set to star in a new documentary film for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

The project, expected to hit screens as early as this year, will focus on the monarch’s environmental charity work.

A source told The Times: “Filming has started for the Amazon production and the crew have had some time with the King.

“More than any other documentary he has done before, the aim seems to be to tell the world what the King stands for and what he is all about.”

The palace has collaborated with traditional broadcasters, such as the BBC and ITV, for similar projects in the past, but the deal with Prime Video may set a new precedent in the era of streaming.

A royal source also confirmed to the outlet that the documentary was going ahead.

“The King is greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV,” they said.

King Charles pictured in January 2025 ( Getty Images )

“It’s astonishing, really, what has been put into practice since publication of the original book, 15 years ago, and how many of those pioneering ideas have been adopted in differing ways.”

They continued: “This is a chance to ‘show, not tell’ how they can transform people, places, and ultimately the planet. I think many will be genuinely amazed at the scale, scope and vision of it all, for which Dumfries House continues to be the ‘living laboratory’.”

The news arrives in the wake of a number of TV projects starring or depicting other members of the royal family, some more controversial than others.

Last year, Prime Video released A Very Royal Scandal, a dramatic retelling of the 2019 “car crash” interview between BBC journalist Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew, in which the royal was questioned on his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2020, Netflix, Prime Video’s biggest rival, signed a deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly worth $100m.

Among the projects stemming from the deal is With Love, Meghan, a forthcoming cookery-based reality series that was originally meant to premiere in January.

The California-set series’ release was pushed back as a result of the wildfires that devastated the region last month.

The couple, who retired from working royal duties in 2021, amid a much-publicised move to the US, previously produced a six-part series called Harry & Meghan for the streamer.

The King has long been known for his environmental activism, and authored the 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World, upon which the new film will be based.