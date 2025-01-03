Meghan Markle announces new Netflix reality show as trailer released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Duchess of Sussex is to return to Netflix with her own reality series, With Love, Meghan.

According to Netflix, the “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The show is set to launch on the streaming service on 15 January and will feature a slew of her LA pals, including acclaimed chef Roy Choi, actor and comedian Mindy Kaling, and the renowned restaurateur Alice Waters.

In December 2022, Netflix’s tell-all royal docuseries Harry & Meghan was watched by over 2.4 million people on its launch day.

In the first trailer for the new series, Meghan is seen embracing Prince Harry and cooking with friends including her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle in an episode of Netflix’s 'With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy,” Meghan says in voiceover. “Love is in the details.”

Ahead of the announcement, Meghan returned to Instagram on New Year’s Day in a move which signalled a new chapter for the duchess after spending 2024 largely out of the spotlight.

The Duchess of Sussex relaunched her personal account on January 1 with a video captured by her husband Prince Harry on a beach near their home in Montecito, California.

The clip shows her running barefoot toward the waves with her back to the camera. She stops to trace “2025” in the sand before giggling and jogging away dressed in an all-white outfit.

Meghan’s return to Netflix comes at a crucial time for both her and Prince Harry.

Her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, launched on Instagram back in March, though the company is yet to start trading goods as it continues to face setbacks regarding its trademark.

The account featured a bio reading, “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024,” and a photo grid displaying the brand’s logo.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram on New Year’s Day with video filmed by Prince Harry ( meghan/Instagram )

Though her application to trademark her jams and other goods was initially filed in February, it was rejected in August with her team requesting more time to complete the bid.

The upcoming year also marks an important time for both Meghan and Harry to reignite interest, amid reports that their stock in Hollywood is steadily declining.

Their multimillion-dollar contract with the streaming service is set to come to an end in 2025, though their latest project with the streaming service ‘Polo’ failed the make a splash.

The docuseries was supposed to follow the “grit behind the glamour” of the sport, but received negative reviews despite the couple making an appearance themselves in one episode.