How much did Harry and Meghan make from their Netflix documentary?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries’ first part was released on Thursday (8 December).

Meghan & Harry was directed by Liz Garbus and features archival footage and interviews with the couple’s friends, family, and historians.

This is the first project to emerge from the multi-year deal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with Netflix in 2020, made shortly after they stepped down as working members of the royal family.

The partnership – in collaboration with the royal couple’s production company Archewell Productions – is set to include documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

According to Mirror Online, it has been reported that the overall deal is worth up to $100m. However, the number hasn’t been confirmed by either Harry and Meghan or Netflix so far.

The Independent has contacted the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

The first three installments of Meghan & Harry docuseries see the royal couple address racism experienced by Meghan, the frenzy surrounding her relationship with Prince Harry, and how they feel their lives have been “exploited” by the press.

Meghan and Harry have also accused the royal family of failing to confront the UK media over its treatment of her and her husband.

The couple have also spoken about their relationship and how they met.

In one episode of the documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle detail the story of their first date in 2016 at Soho House in Dean Street, London.

Harry admitted that he was “freaking out” and “sweating” because he was running late.

