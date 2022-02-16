Kirk Norcross posts tribute video remembering late dad Mick: ‘I miss you so much’

Kirk Norcross has shared a video remembering his late father Mick Norcross and credits him for making him the man he is today.

Mick, who was an entrepreneur and starred on The Only Way is Essex with Kirk, died by suicide on 21 January 2021.

Sharing a time-lapsed clip posted to Instagram on Tuesday (15 February), Kirk remembered a time they shared together in their workshop.

“I miss you so much dad!!!” his caption begins. “You made me the man I am today! I will not forget anything you showed me! I love you so much!

“If only I knew you were hurting I would [have] done anything to help you!”

Later, Kirk revealed to his followers in an Instagram Story that he’s able to appreciate the hard work his father put in for him because he does the same for his son.

Mick Norcross attends ‘The Expendables 2’ premiere on 13 August 2012 in London, England (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Since Mick’s death, Kirk has received support from sympathetic fans as well as praise for speaking publicly about mental health and grief.

Days before the first anniversary of Mick’s death, Kirk opened up about the aftermath of his father’s death on an episode of Loose Women.

“It’s weird. I don’t know if people will understand,” he explained. It’s been the quickest year ever and the slowest year ever.

“I really don’t think I have [come to terms with his death]. I can talk about it so freely and I shouldn’t be able to, but maybe this is how I grieve now.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.