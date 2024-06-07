For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kirstie Allsopp has paid tribute to her dad after he passed away aged 83, on Wednesday (5 June).

The Location, Location, Location host confirmed the news in a tribute to her Instagram page on Friday (7 June).

Charlie Allsopp was a renowned figure in the auctioning world, having been the former chairman of the world-leading auction house, Christie’s.

“This is my Dad, Charlie Hindlip,” wrote the 52-year-old TV presenter. “He was a great auctioneer, the best of his generation, an artist, a gardener, a father of four, and grandfather of eight, a loving husband to a wife he lost too soon.

“He was a real star, he worked hard, played hard and went further than anyone ever expected.”

Allsopp shared that her dad had “died at home yesterday, surrounded by love, flowers & photographs, in a house he built, looking out over a stunning garden he created from scratch”.

“I have been so proud to be his daughter all my life, and will be until the day I die,” she continued. “Bless you Dad, we loved you so much.”

Allsopp’s father married his wife Fiona Atherley in 1968. She lived with breast cancer for 25 years before she died of the illness aged 66. The pair had four children including Kirstie, and three younger siblings called Henry, Natasha, and Sofie.

Allsopp paid tribute to her ‘star’ dad in a heartfelt post on Friday ( getty images )

Fellow property presenter and Location, Location, Location, and Relocation, Relocation co-host Phil Spencer shared his condolences as he wrote, “What a hugely talented and charismatic man your dear dad was - a proper legend of his time.

“He really did live an extraordinary life. Sending all of you masses and masses of love and strength.”

Meanwhile, Remarkable Renovations host George Clarke added: “I’m so sorry for your loss Kirstie … but what beautiful, beautiful words about him. Sending you the biggest hugs and mountains of love. George x”.

Other members of Allsopp’s family include her partner and real estate mogul Ben Andersen, 63. The couple share two children, and Kirstie is also stepmother to his two sons from a previous relationship.

The Channel 4 star, was introduced to real estate entrepreneur Andersen in 2004 by his ex-wife Theresa. They swore they would never get married 10 days into their relationship, eschewing the modern trend for “overblown” weddings.