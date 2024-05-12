Does any wine deserve to sell for tens of thousands of pounds?

But what would you do if you had a spare £35,000? Clear your credit card debts? Pay off your mortgage? Invest in a pension? Or you could, as was the case of one individual last month, buy seven bottles of wine.

This staggering purchase was made as part of the sale at Christie’s auction house of Le Gavroche’s wine cellar – a treasure trove of “who’s who” wines from the recently closed London restaurant owned by Michel Roux Jr. Overall the sale raised a staggering £1.9 million. The wine in question that sold for the eye-watering price was Richebourg 1993 from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, a pinot noir from Burgundy, France. DRC, as it’s familiarly known, is a producer that regularly tops the list of most expensive wines in the world.

It’s not surprising if these figures make you feel uncomfortable. Surely you’re left wondering if a wine is ever worth these prices. Perhaps – I’ve certainly shelled out on special occasions myself.