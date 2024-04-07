Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Does your favourite wine also reveal how you vote?

Are you a champagne socialist or a bordeaux-swilling Tory? According to wine expert Rosamund Hall, there could be a correlation between what’s in your glass and what you put in the ballot box...

Sunday 07 April 2024 13:21 BST
Comments
Drinks red, votes blue: Wine has always been a political giveaway
Drinks red, votes blue: Wine has always been a political giveaway (AFP via Getty Images)

When I was president of my left-leaning student’s union, I was always keen to keep it quiet that my favourite tipple of choice was champagne – albeit snapped up from the supermarket when Heidsieck Monopole Blue top was on offer in the early noughties at £9.99 a bottle.

I mean, nobody wants to be labelled a “champagne socialist” – but why can’t socialists enjoy champagne? The very notion that if you’re privileged enough to drink champagne, you shouldn’t care about anyone or anything else is ludicrous. But I fear that many of these stereotypes endure today, and they have an impact – albeit subconsciously – on people opening themselves up to the world of wine.

People say that bordeaux is only for Tory-voting toffs (they drink burgundy when they’re feeling a bit adventurous). That you must be part of the tofu eating wokerati if you’re interested in natural or biodynamic wine. And if you enjoy prosecco? Well, you’re probably apathetic and won’t bother to vote.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in