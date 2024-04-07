Does your favourite wine also reveal how you vote?

When I was president of my left-leaning student’s union, I was always keen to keep it quiet that my favourite tipple of choice was champagne – albeit snapped up from the supermarket when Heidsieck Monopole Blue top was on offer in the early noughties at £9.99 a bottle.

I mean, nobody wants to be labelled a “champagne socialist” – but why can’t socialists enjoy champagne? The very notion that if you’re privileged enough to drink champagne, you shouldn’t care about anyone or anything else is ludicrous. But I fear that many of these stereotypes endure today, and they have an impact – albeit subconsciously – on people opening themselves up to the world of wine.

People say that bordeaux is only for Tory-voting toffs (they drink burgundy when they’re feeling a bit adventurous). That you must be part of the tofu eating wokerati if you’re interested in natural or biodynamic wine. And if you enjoy prosecco? Well, you’re probably apathetic and won’t bother to vote.