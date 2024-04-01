Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

What would a Labour landslide mean for Starmer – and for Britain?

The latest polls all point to a Labour victory. Yet would super cautious Keir actually know what to do with such a massive mandate, asks Simon Walters – and could it make his job of prime minister harder, not easier?

Monday 01 April 2024 10:47 BST
Comments
<p>Labour is on course to win 468 seats with the Conservatives reduced to fewer than 100, according to one survey</p>

Labour is on course to win 468 seats with the Conservatives reduced to fewer than 100, according to one survey

(PA)

If the latest opinion polls are correct, the general election is already in the bag for Keir Starmer. He hasn’t just got one foot in Number 10 – he is so far ahead he can start measuring up the curtains.

That’s because Labour is on course to win 468 seats with the Conservatives reduced to fewer than 100, according to one survey. That would mean a Commons majority of nearly 300. Yes, you read that correctly – 300.

If it turns out to be right, Starmer could do almost anything he wanted. He wouldn’t have to worry about what the Labour manifesto said. He could say voters had given him carte blanche. And if they give him 468 out of the 650 MPs In Westminster, who could argue?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in