What are we to make of the latest “mega poll” conducted by Survation – one that presents us with the prospect of a Tory disaster greater than anything since the dawn of modern democracy in 1832? That’s right. Eighteen hundred and thirty-two, the first general election to be held after the passage of the Great Reform Act.

In some ways, it tells us nothing new, except perhaps suggesting that even now the Tories don’t realise what is about to hit them. The British general election of 2024 will be a record-breaking affair. If an election were held now the Conservatives, who’ve ruled the country for the majority of the last century, would win just over a quarter of the vote (26 per cent), the lowest of any major party in any general election, surpassing Labour under Micheal Foot in 1983 (27.6 per cent).

However, unlike Labour in that heat, the Tories would be down to a rump of 98 seats. Half the cabinet would be gone. Rishi Sunak is in real danger of being the first sitting prime minister to be turfed out since Arthur Balfour in 1906. Sir Keir Starmer’s prospective 45 per cent vote share and vertiginous 286-seat Commons majority exceeds anything that Tony Blair and New Labour dreamed.