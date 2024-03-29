Major Tory donor and four Conservative MPs given honours

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major Tory donor who gave £5m to the Conservative Party last year has been awarded a knighthood.

Businessman Mohamed Mansour, who is a senior treasurer at the party and a former Egyptian government minister, was knighted for business, charity and political service.

Sources at No 10 pointed to Mr Mansour’s support for The Prince’s Foundation – now The King’s Foundation – and a major contributor to St Paul’s Cathedral’s Remember Me project, which raised money for a physical memorial to those who died of Covid-19 in the UK.

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds hit out at the prime minister for recommending the honour.

She said: “This is either the arrogant act of an entitled man who’s stopped caring what the public thinks, or the demob-happy self-indulgence of someone who doesn’t expect to be prime minister much longer.

“Either way, it shows a blatant disrespect for the office he should feel privileged to hold.”

The timing of the announcement, while parliament is in recess and on the eve of the Easter bank holiday weekend, has also raised eyebrows – although sources said the timing of the honours was linked to the need to make appointments to the Privy Council, including the new first minister of Wales Vaughan Gething.

Other recipients of honours include Philip Davies – whose wife is the government’s “common sense” minister Esther McVey – who has been knighted for public and parliamentary service.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, who led a review of football governance in the wake of proposals for a breakaway European Super League, has been given a damehood for public and parliamentary service.

Farming minister Mark Spencer has also been given a knighthood, while Treasury select committee chair Harriett Baldwin becomes a dame.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Gregor Campbell has also been made a CBE.

The prime minister recommended the honours to the King.

Sir Philip, the MP for Shipley in West Yorkshire since 2005, said: “Obviously I’m absolutely delighted. I’m somewhat flabbergasted as well, to be honest. It feels very surreal and I’m somewhat in shock.”

He added: “I’m just immensely grateful to everybody who has enabled it to happen.”

Sir Philip has hosted a GB News show with wife Esther McVey until she gave up the presenting role to return to government as minister without portfolio in November last year.

In the enterainment world Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and his wife producer Emma Thomas will receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film.

The news comes after Nolan’s biopic about the “father of the atomic bomb” swept the 2024 Oscars, winning him Best Director and Best Picture.

Additional reporting by PA