The Tory Party are split down the middle – and jumping ship

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 22 March 2024 17:43 GMT
<p>Why doesn’t Rishi Sunak take a deep breath and call a general election? </p>

(AP)

If Rishi Sunak is so keen to launch the Conservatives 2024 local election campaign, then why didn’t he just take deep breath and call a general election too? The sad fact of the matter is that his government is split down the middle on everything from Brexit to the environment.

Not goes a day without one of his own party members jumping ship to Reform UK. And as Rishi lectures us all about saving money, the first £5,000 council tax bill is about to land on someone’s unsuspecting doormat within days.

Add to this the behaviour of former Tory MP Lee Anderson, Tory donor Frank Hester, and new allegations now regarding Steve Barclay, and the message is clear. It’s time for change and a fresh start for Britain under Labour and Sir Keir Starmer.

