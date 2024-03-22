A BBC Question Time guest clashed with a panelist over the correlation between mental health and poverty during a heated debate on Thursday’s show (21 March).

Columnist Rod Liddle said he had “some sympathy” with work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, after he claimed mental health has “gone too far”, but said the problem “is not something associated with poverty”.

This prompted an angry response from an audience member, who works as a therapist in a school.

She said: “Rod, if you think this is nothing to do with poverty, can I suggest you live in poverty for six months and I will give you a free psychotherapy session and we will chat about your mental health.”