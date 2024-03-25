Tory deputy chair James Daly dismissed Sir Chris Bryant’s criticism of the Conservative Party’s biggest-ever donor Frank Hester as the shadow minister “tried to get Jeremy Corbyn elected as prime minister.”

Mr Hester is alleged to have made incendiary comments about Diane Abbott including that she “should be shot” and made him “want to hate all Black women”.

As Sir Chris criticised the Tories’ accepting of millions in donations from Mr Hester, Mr Daly said: “Your party had certain views which I think the whole country called into question.

“Talking from an alleged moral high point on this is not really where the Labour Party needs to be.”