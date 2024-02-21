The man who would be PM: will we ever know who Keir Starmer really is?

We all know that two great armies are on manoeuvres before a decisive battle. The first salvoes have just been fired at by-election skirmishes in Kingswood and Wellingborough. Another engagement looms in Rochdale. Elsewhere, Labour has made a tactical retreat on its £28bn commitment to green investment.

Despite these successes, the press (and some voters) have been merciless: “Dithering Starmer” (The Sun); “Worst antisemitism in 40 years” (The Times); “Labour’s Worst Enemy Might be Itself” (The New York Times). Once again, Keir Starmer has come under fire for failures of leadership, while his party braces itself for action.

We’ve been here before. Labour leaders face a rough passage. When Clement Attlee was transforming post-war Britain, Westminster wits joked that “an empty taxi arrived at No 10, and Attlee got out”.