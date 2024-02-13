How can Keir Starmer control the PR nightmare engulfing Labour?

With his U-turn on the £28bn green prosperity plan and the Labour campaign in the Rochdale by-election cancelled, it’s fair to say the last few days have been difficult for Keir Starmer. The news has been dominated unexpectedly by splits and antisemitism in his own party, and Starmer has found himself out of control of events.

His oft-repeated claim that the Labour Party has changed under his leadership has been challenged, and his stance on Gaza continues to be a source of resentment among his MPs. Fortunately, Starmer has better prospects to look forward to in the coming days...