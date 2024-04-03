The award-winning champagne you need for your next celebration

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Synonymous with special occasions, you can’t beat a flute of crisp champagne, from Bollinger to Dom Pérignon. Luckily, if you’re looking to try something a bit different at your next celebration, Perfect Cellar has just the thing.

The latest addition to the retailer’s champagne roster, Bonvalet has chosen Perfect Cellar as its exclusive partner in the UK. Much like the online retailer, the house is young. In fact, it’s the youngest house in an industry of heavyweights – think Moët, Veuve and Laurent Perrier.

The champagne industry is notoriously slow with change, so the more modern Bonvalet Maison de Champagne brings a breath of fresh air – both the bottle and label feel contemporary and cool (perfect for mixing things up at your next soiree).

If you need further convincing to stock up, Perfect Cellar is now offering it at a discounted price for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bonvalet épopée champagne: Was £34.95, now £31.46, Perfectcellar.com

Grape blend: Pinot meunier, chardonnay and pinot noir

Pinot meunier, chardonnay and pinot noir Region: France

France ABV: 12.5%

Bonvalet pays meticulous attention to the quality of the grapes, the vinification process, maturing time in cellars and the dosage of their wines. Blending the three signature grape varieties of the Champagne region: pinot meunier, chardonnay and pinot noir, it’s described as delightfully fresh, the cuvée boasts aromas of pear and elderflower with a deep golden hue.

Pairing wonderfully with creamy foods such as cheese or rich meat such as steak, as well as being the perfect celebratory, it’s a must-have for your next special occasion. Whether you’re toasting to a birthday or anniversary, the Bonvalet tipple is sure to be a real treat.

Better yet, Perfect Cellar is offering The Independent readers an exclusive discount from now until Monday 8 April. We’ll toast to that.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

